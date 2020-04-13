1  of  2
Closings and Delays
Compassion International District 49

Two accused of burglarizing new construction in Falcon area

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Melissa Estrada and Davi Figueroa / El Paso County Sheriff's Office

Melissa Estrada and Davi Figueroa / El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

FALCON, Colo. — Two people are facing charges after they were caught on camera burglarizing a newly built house in the Falcon area, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the burglary happened around 12:20 a.m. April 3 in a new build on Fairway Glen Drive, which is in the area northwest of Stapleton Drive and Eastonville Road.

The owner had installed a surveillance camera due to a number of new build construction burglaries in the area, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies found one of the two suspects, 38-year-old Melissa Estrada, later that day. She was arrested on charges of second-degree burglary and theft under $500.

Deputies found the second suspect, 34-year-old Davi Figueroa, hiding in a home in the Cimarron Hills area on Friday. He was arrested on charges of second-degree burglary, criminal mischief, and theft.

The sheriff’s office said 24 construction burglaries have been reported in the county since January, and four of them were in this same area.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local