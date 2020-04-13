Two accused of burglarizing new construction in Falcon area

FALCON, Colo. — Two people are facing charges after they were caught on camera burglarizing a newly built house in the Falcon area, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the burglary happened around 12:20 a.m. April 3 in a new build on Fairway Glen Drive, which is in the area northwest of Stapleton Drive and Eastonville Road.

The owner had installed a surveillance camera due to a number of new build construction burglaries in the area, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies found one of the two suspects, 38-year-old Melissa Estrada, later that day. She was arrested on charges of second-degree burglary and theft under $500.

Deputies found the second suspect, 34-year-old Davi Figueroa, hiding in a home in the Cimarron Hills area on Friday. He was arrested on charges of second-degree burglary, criminal mischief, and theft.

The sheriff’s office said 24 construction burglaries have been reported in the county since January, and four of them were in this same area.