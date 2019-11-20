Two accused of breaking into Colorado Springs car repair shops

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Two people have been arrested on burglary charges after they broke into a series of car repair shops across Colorado Springs earlier this year, according to police.

Police said the burglaries happened during the spring and summer. The burglars targeted high-end tools and customers’ cars, according to police.

Officers identified the two suspects as Brian McDevitt Sr. and Stephanie Quirarte.

Police said Quirarte was arrested on October 29. She is charged with one count of second-degree burglary. McDevitt was arrested November 6. He is charged with four counts of second-degree burglary and one count of attempted second-degree burglary.

Another woman, Rosalind Baldursson, was arrested on an unrelated warrant at the same time as McDevitt’s arrest, according to police.