Two accused of breaking into businesses across Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Two people are facing multiple charges after investigators linked them to a string of burglaries across Colorado Springs, according to police.

Police said the five burglaries happened in October. The suspects would break into businesses after hours and steal lottery scratch-off tickets, cash, and cigarettes, according to police.

On November 1, an officer came across the suspects’ car while on routine patrol, according to police. The officer arrested the person in the car, Sean Haley, on unrelated warrants. Investigators then linked him to the burglaries, according to police.

Police identified the other suspect as Stephen Padilla. He has also been arrested.

Both suspects are charged with five counts of second-degree burglary and two counts of money laundering. Police said Haley also faces drug charges.