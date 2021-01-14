Two accused in theft of $7,000 worth of appliances from King Soopers

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Two people are facing charges after they were involved in shoplifting more than $7,000 worth of kitchen appliances from area King Soopers stores, according to police.

Police said the arrests came during a search Wednesday at the Park Row Lodge motel on Manitou Boulevard in Manitou Springs. The search came as part of an investigation into a series of shoplifting incidents from area King Soopers. Police said more than $7,000 worth of kitchen appliances were stolen.

Police said some of the goods were sold to local pawn shops. Police are now working to recover the stolen items.

The two suspects are both facing multiple theft charges.