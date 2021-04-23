Trinidad man charged in connection with Capitol riot

FILE – In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo rioters supporting President Donald Trump storm the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

DENVER (AP) — Another Colorado man has been charged in connection with the storming of the U.S. Capitol.

Jacob Clark of the small southern city of Trinidad was released from custody Thursday after making his first appearance in federal court in Denver.

Court documents say investigators identified Clark as being at the Jan. 6 riot. The documents say they matched images of him captured by the Capitol’s surveillance cameras with his Colorado driver’s license and with a photo of him from someone who has known him most of his life.

Clark allegedly joined a group that was shoving and punching with officers trying to close a door.