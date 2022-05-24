COLORADO SPRINGS — A trial date has been set for a Colorado Springs woman who is facing charges in connection to the death of 90-year-old Margarita Sam at Union Printers Home, a now shuttered long-term care facility just north of Memorial Park.

Sam’s body was found on a bench outside of the building on February 3, 2020.

The El Paso County Coroner’s Office later determined Sam had died of hypothermia.

Colorado Springs Police said Sam went outside on her own and was exposed to below-freezing temperatures that dropped as low as 26 degrees.

52-year-old Rosalie Warren, one of Sam’s nurses, was charged with negligent death of an at-risk person.

Two other employees were initially charged with neglect of an at-risk person, but court records show those charges were dismissed.

Warren’s trial is set to being on August 8.

According to the Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment (CDPHE), numerous complaints and subsequent investigations at Union Printers Home in the past, caused the facility’s shut down.

Per CDPHE, findings from those investigations demonstrated that Union Printers did not have the ability to provide consistently safe care to its residents.