Trial of Kelsie Schelling’s accused killer delayed until 2020

PUEBLO, Colo. — The family of Kelsie Schelling will have to wait longer for justice after the trial for her accused killer is delayed.

On Thursday, a Pueblo County judge ruled the trial of Donthe Lucas will begin January 14, 2020.

In February of this year, the trial was delayed from April to July 2019.

Last year, Lucas pleaded guilty to a charge of murder for the 2013 disappearance of Schelling, who, investigators say, was pregnant with Lucas’ child at the time.

In a motion filed by Lucas’ defense team, among other things, they claimed the addition of 75 witnesses by the prosecution this close to trial did not give them sufficient time to prepare. Depsite arguments from the prosecution, the judge granted the motion and moved the trial date.

The motions hearing continues Friday. Lucas is scheduled for another motions hearing on July 30.