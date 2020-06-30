Trial moved back for accused Pueblo synagogue bomb plotter

This photo provided by the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office shows Richard Holzer, who was arrested Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, in Pueblo, Co. Holzer, who is accused of plotting to bomb a historic Colorado synagogue, appeared briefly in court on Monday, Nov. 4. (El Paso County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

DENVER (AP) — A federal judge has rescheduled a trial for an alleged white supremacist accused of plotting to bomb a historic Colorado synagogue.

The Pueblo Chieftain reported the judge set a Feb. 22 trial date for the case against Richard Holzer. His defense attorney requested additional time to review thousands of pages of documents and hours of recordings obtained as evidence.

The FBI arrested Holzer at a Pueblo motel and accused him of planning to blow up the synagogue before dawn the next morning. The FBI says Holzer accepted what turned out to be phony explosives from undercover agents.