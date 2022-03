PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo police are searching for the person responsible for stealing several tools from a Pueblo Fire Department truck Friday night.

According to police, firefighters discovered the missing tools after being near Oakshire and Troy Avenue. Although police did not say what tools were missing, officers said they were taken from a black toolbox.

If you have any information about the situation, call Pueblo police at (719)-553-2502 with reference case number 22-5162.