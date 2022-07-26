COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying three suspects involved in a theft of a mailroom at a Colorado Springs apartment complex.

CSPD said on Twitter that the three suspects entered the mailroom of the apartment complex on June 17 and broke into the cluster mailboxes. They caused extensive damage to the mailboxes and stole residents’ mail.

The first suspect is a white man, 30-40 years old, 5’9 to 5’11. He is of medium/heavy build, wearing black pants, green camouflage t-shirt, black tennis shoes, black Under Armour baseball cap, and has arm tattoos.

The second suspect is a black man, 20-30 years old, 5’11 to 6’3. He is of thin build, and was wearing a grey long-sleeve mock turtle neck shirt, white Nike shoes, multiple layers of clothing under light wash jeans with rips in the front of the jeans. He was also wearing a stocking cap with orange writing and had a closely trimmed beard.

The third suspect is described as a black man, 50-60 years old, 5’6 to 5’8. He is of average build, and was wearing a black hoodie with “Bulldog Athletes for Life” written on the lower back. He was also wearing black pants and a bandana on his head.

If you have any information about these suspects or their location, you are asked to call 719-444-7000. If you wish to remain anonymous, call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.