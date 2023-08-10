(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Three stolen cars were recovered and multiple arrests were made in Pueblo following a multi-agency operation.

According to the Pueblo Police Department (PPD), officers with PPD as well as members of the Colorado State Patrol, Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO), Fremont County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO), and local Parole made the arrests after they successfully stopped a stolen truck.

The truck’s driver, 27-year-old Steven Fernandez, was taken into custody and will face additional charges after a gun was found in his possession. Fernandez, a felon, will likely face additional charges of Possession of a Weapon by a Previous Offender.

A total of five warrants were cleared through this operation, PPD said, and two people were arrested for Motor Vehicle Theft in connection to the three stolen cars. Two more arrests were also made on various charges.

“We would like to remind gun owners to please never leave guns in your vehicle and to secure them if you plan on being away from your vehicle for long periods of time,” PPD warned the community, in the hope of keeping weapons out of the hands of would-be thieves.