Three people rob northern Colorado Springs convenience store

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are looking for the three people who robbed a northern Colorado Springs gas station convenience store Wednesday evening.

Police said the robbery happened around 7:15 p.m. at the Diamond Shamrock at North Academy Boulevard and Montebello Drive. Three people threatened the store clerk by mentioning a deadly weapon, according to police. They then took cash from the register and merchandise from the store.

Police said the clerk was not injured in the robbery.

No suspects have been arrested.