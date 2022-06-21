COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department has reported a bank robbery that happened Tuesday, June 21, at about 9:30 a.m.

CSPD officers were dispatched to the 5000 block of Tutt Boulevard, where they said, three black men, wearing masks and armed with handguns, had robbed the bank of an unspecified sum of money.

Police say the men left in a stolen vehicle, which was later located nearby, unoccupied.

Robbery Detectives have taken over the investigation.

At this point, no arrests have been made.