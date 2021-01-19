Three charged in case of human remains found in San Luis Valley

CONEJOS COUNTY, Colo.– Two more suspects have been arrested in connection with the three sets of human remains found in the San Luis Valley in November, according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation. A previously identified suspect, Adre Baroz, is also facing charges in connection with the case.

Investigators said both suspects were arrested Tuesday. They are both charged in connection with the death of Myron Robert Martinez.

Julius Baroz, 30, is charged with first-degree murder and tampering with deceased human remains.

CJ Walter Dominguez, 27, is charged with tampering with deceased human remains, accessory to first-degree murder, and second-degree kidnapping.

Prosecutors have also charged the previously-named suspect, Adre Baroz, in connection with the deaths of both Martinez and Shayla Hammel. Baroz is charged with two counts each of first-degree murder and tampering with deceased human remains.

Investigators found Hammel’s and Martinez’s remains on the same property near the town of Las Sauces in November.

Julius Baroz is being held on $250,000 bond, Dominguez is being held on $100,000 bond, and Adre Baroz is being held without bond.

Adre Baroz was arrested in New Mexico on unrelated charges in November.