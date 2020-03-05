Three arrested, one still wanted in Colorado Springs robbery

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department arrested three men who they say are involved in a robbery of a gas station early Wednesday morning.

One of the suspects was identified as 24-year-old parolee Nathan Shullm, the other two a 15-year-old, and a 16-year-old are juveniles, their names won’t be released.

CSPD was called to a Circle K convenience store around 2:45 A.M. on Dublin Boulevard just east of Powers Boulevard. Police said two people, one of whom was armed with two guns, entered the store.

The armed suspect confronted the lone clerk and demanded cash, according to police. While behind the counter, the suspect became agitated and fired a shot.No one was injured during the robbery.

The suspects then fled the scene in a stolen red Chevrolet Trax.

Later that same day, the red Chevrolet Trax was seen driving by a Colorado Springs Police patrol officer. The officer initiated a traffic stop; however, the truck failed to stop and attempted to flee from the officer. The officer was able to use their patrol car to bring the suspect’s truck to a stop. Four people ran from the truck, three of whom were caught by officers. Weapons were found inside the stolen truck.

Detectives from the Colorado Springs Police Department’s Robbery Unit identified two of those caught by officers as the suspects in the Circle K robberies.

Detectives arrested a 16-year-old boy for two counts of aggravated robbery, as well as a 15-year-old boy for first-degree criminal trespass, second-degree burglary, aggravated motor vehicle theft, two counts of aggravated robbery, illegal discharge of a firearm and vehicular eluding.

Nathan Shull, who was a passenger in the truck and did appear to be associated with the robberies, was charged with obstruction and booked into the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center.

Anyone with information or who is a witness to this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000 or call Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 1-800-222-8477.