Three arrested in Pueblo for gun and gang-related charges

PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo Police arrested three men connected to several gun and gun related incidents, including multiple drive-by shootings.

Detectives made the arrest on Wednesday, May 12. All three were taken into custody without incident and booked into the Pueblo County Detention Center.

22-year-old Mateo Velez was arrested for Possession of a Weapon by a Previous Offender (POWPO). The POWPO charged stemmed from an incident that occurred in December of 2020. Velez has been arrested eight times by the Pueblo Police Department since 2011.

24-year-old Robert Lagunas was arrested for Felony Menacing. He was out on bond at the time of his arrest for a criminal attempt to commit a first-degree murder charge that stemmed from an incident that took place in January of 2021.

21-year-old Andrew Lagunas was arrested for Felony Menacing.

Both brothers have been named in multiple drive-by shootings.

As of May 6th, there have been 67 reported drive-by shootings in the City of Pueblo in 2021. The Pueblo Police Department is devoting resources and conducting operations to combat this issue. While it is believed that a small number of individuals are responsible for the majority of the drive-by shootings, the Pueblo Police. Department will continue to conduct investigations and develop cases against those responsible for these incidents.

