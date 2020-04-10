Three arrested in connection with Colorado Springs car theft ring

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Three people have been arrested in connection with a car theft ring in Colorado Springs, according to police.

Police said their investigation into the thefts has been ongoing since the beginning of the year.

The three suspects were linked to more than 30 felony cases, according to police. They are accused of stealing several vehicles, including multiple Ford F-250 and F-350 pickup trucks, and causing tens of thousands of dollars worth of damage to personal property.

One of the suspects, 21-year-old Thomas MacDonnell, was charged with 18 counts of aggravated motor vehicle theft, second-degree burglary, felony theft, felony criminal trespass, vehicular eluding, and attempted aggravated motor vehicle theft.

The second suspect, 33-year-old Kyle Miller, is charged with 11 counts of aggravated motor vehicle theft and one count of attempted aggravated motor vehicle theft.

Police said the third suspect, whose name has not been released, is currently awaiting extradition from another state, where they are in custody.

Police said MacDonnell and Miller were both carrying stolen guns when they were arrested.