Three accused of stealing 23 iPhones from Falcon Walmart

FALCON, Colo. — Three people have been arrested after they assaulted an employee and stole 23 iPhones from the Falcon Walmart Monday, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said the robbery happened around 8:45 p.m. Monday at the store on Meridian Market View. Deputies said three men assaulted an employee while stealing 23 iPhones valued at about $23,000.

The suspects, 20-year-old Fassika Kelem, 18-year-old Edmon Wolday, and 29-year-old Daniel Teferi, were arrested on charges of robbery and felony theft.