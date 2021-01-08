Three accused of robbing legal marijuana operation in Pueblo County

Photo shows one of the two cars that crashed while trying to escape the scene of a robbery in Pueblo County Wednesday morning. / Courtesy Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — Three people are facing multiple charges after they robbed a legal marijuana grow operation in Pueblo County Wednesday morning, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said around 9:45 a.m., they got a call about a robbery at a Denco grow operation on Hickory Street east of Pueblo. The employees reported the suspects had robbed them, then shot at them as they left the property in two separate cars.

Police said no one was injured by the shots. One employee sustained minor injuries when his car was hit by one of the suspects’ cars as it drove away.

When deputies arrived, they found both suspect cars had been involved in separate crashes as they tried to leave the area. Deputies set up a perimeter and arrested three suspects.

The suspects were identified as Brandon Lujan, 26, Daimon Lanckriet, 27, and Alissa Ramos, 21. They are all facing burglary and theft charges.

Denco employees estimated between $45,000 and $50,000 worth of product was stolen from the business. None of it has been recovered.

Deputies said their investigation is ongoing, and more arrests may be forthcoming.