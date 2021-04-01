Three accused of possessing child sex abuse material in Colorado Springs area

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Three people are accused of possessing child sex abuse material in separate cases in the Colorado Springs area, according to police.

Police said between Monday and Thursday, they executed four search warrants associated with the possession and distribution of child sex abuse material in Colorado Springs and El Paso County.

The investigation led them to arrest three suspects. Kody Isaacks, 21, is charged with one count of sexual exploitation of a child. Ruben Badial, 54, is charged with two counts of sexual exploitation of a child. A third suspect, 24-year-old Carlos Villar-Gonzalez, was also arrested.

Police said the three suspects were arrested in separate cases.