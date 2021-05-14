Third suspect charged in 2019 homicide in Colorado Springs

A man has died of injuries sustained in a shooting in Briargate on November 5. / FOX21 News file photo

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A third suspect is facing charges in connection with a 2019 homicide in the Briargate area of Colorado Springs, according to police.

Alijah Vialpando, 19, was killed in the shooting, which happened Nov. 5, 2019 near the intersection of Union Boulevard and Briargate Boulevard. Vialpando was shot during a fight in a parking lot, police said at the time.

One of the suspects, 19-year-old Kellen Fortune, was killed in a confrontation with federal agents in Montana in June. A second suspect, 21-year-old Gage Kohler, was charged in July. He remains in jail on first-degree murder charges.

Police said Thursday that they have arrested a third suspect in connection with the case. That suspect was arrested Tuesday and is also facing first-degree murder charges.

Police said the suspect is an adult now, but was a juvenile when the alleged crime happened. Police are not releasing the man’s name until prosecutors determine whether to charge him as a juvenile or an adult.