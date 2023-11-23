(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating an armed robbery at a business in northern Colorado Springs on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 23.

CSPD said officers responded just after 4:30 p.m. to a business in the 300 block of Mount View Lane, near North Nevada Avenue, on a reported armed robbery. CSPD said the man entered the business with a firearm and took merchandise. The suspect then left the area, according to CSPD.

CSPD said the investigation is ongoing, and no arrests have been made at this time.