Kevin McAvoy is facing several charges in connection to “unlawful sexual conduct” with a 7-year-old. per Woodland Park Police.

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. — A Teller County man was taken into custody on Thursday, June 30 and is being held on “no bond” at the county jail.

The Woodland Park Police say Kevin McAvoy was arrested for probable cause for the following offenses:

Sexual assault on a child

Indecent exposure

Unlawful sexual contact with a minor

Child abuse

WPD reported McAvoy engaged in sexual conduct with a 7-year-old child.

His first appearance is set for July 18.