(FLORENCE, Colo.) — A 14-year-old and a 16-year-old were arrested in Florence in January on felony charges including arson, burglary, criminal mischief, and trespass.

According to a press release from the Florence Police Department (FPD), officers originally responded on Dec. 7, 2022 to the Florence Inn, formerly the Super 8 Motel, to take a report of fires being set in a motel room during the night.

FPD said motel security footage captured two teen boys breaking into an unoccupied room of the motel during the night of Dec. 6 – 7. Motel staff discovered the two had set fires in the room and did over $1,600 in damage to the room.

Using Facebook, FPD officers posted a video clip of the two suspects, and a Fremont County Sheriff’s Deputy was able to identify the 16-year-old. A Cañon City School Resource Officer also viewed the clip, and identified the second 14-year-old suspect.

FPD said the 16-year-old was taken into custody on Jan. 17, and the 14-year-old was arrested on Jan. 19. In accordance with a judge’s court order, both teens were sent to the Pueblo Youth Detention Center and held without bond.

Their identities will not be released due to their age.