Teens lead Fountain Police on chase after crime spree

FOUNTAIN, Colo. — On Monday at approximately 11:30 am, Fountain Police officers responded to Falling Star Road for a report of a stolen car.

While officers were taking that report, another call for service in reference to theft of packages was being reported on Calista Way. The suspect car involved on Calista Way matched the description of the stolen car from Falling Star Way. Within approximately 20 minutes, officers located the stolen car in the area of Comanche Village Drive. After a 4 block pursuit into a dead-end cul-de-sac of Mojave Way, the driver decided to stop and both occupants were taken into custody.

The occupants have been identified as boys ages 15 (driver) and 13 (passenger), who were later charged with Motor Vehicle Theft, Theft and Underage Marijuana Possession.

There were packages in the car and are believed to be stolen.

Police are asking if you live in the neighborhood of Calista Way and Traders Parkway and are missing a package that was delivered between 9:00 and 11:30 Monday morning or have any home surveillance video of the thefts, please notify Detective Kleeb at 719-382-4255, or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634 STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.