(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A teen boy has been arrested in connection with multiple threats made against Liberty High School over the past several months, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

CSPD said Liberty High School in Academy School District 20 (ASD20) had been the target of social media attacks, both direct and indirect toward students, the school, and individual students over a span of several months.

These threats created what CSPD called an “unsettled atmosphere” at the school, which was placed under secure status multiple times, and the emotional wellbeing of students and staff was being impacted.

As the threats were received, the CSPD School Resource Officer (SRO) Unit began investigating, and eventually determined that the threats were originating from a single person.

On Friday, Sept. 15, the SRO Unit executed a search warrant at a home in northeast Colorado Springs in connection to the ongoing investigation, in conjunction with ASD20, CSPD Metro Intelligence, and the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI). During the search warrant, officers found evidence that led to the arrest of a teen boy for the online activity.

The teen was arrested for Felony Incitement of Death or Destruction and Misdemeanor Interference with Staff, Faculty, or Students of an Educational Institution. His name is not being released due to his age.

CSPD said this is an active investigation and asked anyone with information on these threats to contact CSPD at (719) 444-7000. If you would like to remain anonymous, call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867).