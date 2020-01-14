Teen sentenced to 27 years for her role in an aggravated robbery and shooting death of Luis Starkey

COLORADO SPRINGS — A 17-year-old woman was sentenced on Tuesday for her role in the death of a teen on November 5, 2018.

Lizeth Rodriguez will spend 27 years in prison. It’s part of a plea agreement for pleading guilty to aggravated robbery, a Class 3 Felony.

The Fourth Judicial District Attorney’s Office tweeted that Judge Shannon Gerhart said, “Your actions were very selfish and very malicious. Luis Starkey was a brother, a son, a nephew and a friend – and it’s clear from the letters that he had a lot of friends.”

According to police, officers responded to a home off Deerfield Hills Road after getting a report of a shooting. First responders transported 17-year-old Starkey to the hospital where he later died.

Besides Rodriguez being charged, Angel Martinez was also arrested and charged with first-degree murder for the death of Starkey.

