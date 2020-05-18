Teen leads police on high-speed chase through multiple towns

COLORADO — A teen is being accused of driving recklessly clocking well over 100 mph, eluding police in a stolen car.

On Thursday, around 7:24 p.m. a state trooper clocked a white Volkswagen Jetta traveling eastbound on Interstate 70 near milepost 141, near Gypsum, Colorado at a speed of 125 mph.

The car failed to stop for the trooper and continued eastbound. Near milepost 163 several troopers were able to get the car to stop and ordered the 2 teens out of the car. Both got out of the car and the car began moving backward, the boy driver re-entered the car and drove forward colliding with a patrol car and drove off at high speed.

The girl passenger remained at this location and was able to provide information on the boy to troopers.

The car was confirmed stolen out of Los Angeles, California. Troopers stopped pursuing the car due to the driver’s complete disregard for other motorists. The car turned off Interstate 70 and

traveled on US Hwy 24.

Other law enforcement agencies in the area were advised that the car was stolen, driving recklessly, and was last seen on US Hwy 24. Near Leadville officers with the Lake County Sheriff’s Office and Leadville Police Department attempted to stop the car again. The driver refused to stop and continued driving in a reckless manner endangering other motorists. Those officers discontinued pursuing and informed Chaffee County Law enforcement.

A trooper in the Buena Vista area again tried to stop the car and it continued its dangerous driving action endangering the public and eluded the trooper. Chaffee County Sheriff’s Deputies and Buena Vista Police Department Officers also tried to get the car to stop and the driver refused, and traveled through the town of Buena Vista at 100 mph.

The car was observed traveling eastbound on US Hwy 24 near Hartsel and clocked at 136 mph. Park County Sheriff’s Deputies attempted to stop the vehicle again and it continued its dangerous

driving behavior and continued eastbound. An officer with Colorado Parks and wildlife observed the

car still traveling eastbound in a reckless manner near Wilkerson Pass and reported seeing sparks

coming from a wheel.

According to the state patrol, a short time later a Park County Sheriff’s Deputy observed the car crashed near the top of Wilkerson Pass. A passing car stopped to check on the driver and saw the he ran to the north up the mountainside into the trees.

Officers from Park County Sheriff’s Office, Colorado Parks and Wildlife, Colorado State Patrol, Buena Vista Police Department (K9), Lake George Fire Department, and ambulance conducted an extensive search for the driver.

Reverse 911 calls were made to residents in the area and at approximately 5:30 am the driver was located. The driver was transported to an area hospital and later booked into Pueblo Youth Corrections on multiple charges.