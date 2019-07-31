Teen facing murder charges for Colorado Springs shooting that killed two

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A teen has been arrested in connection with a shooting that killed two people in eastern Colorado Springs earlier this summer, according to police.

The shooting happened around 5 a.m. June 29 in the area of Murray Boulevard and Bijou Street, near the Jack Swigert Aerospace Academy. The victims were identified as Kevin Santana-Villa, 18, and Diego Cruz-Aceves, 22, both of Colorado Springs.

On July 23, police obtained a warrant for the suspect, a 17-year-old from Colorado Springs. He was arrested Tuesday and charged with two counts of first-degree murder. Because he is a juvenile, his name is not being released.