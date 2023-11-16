(PUEBLO, Colo.) — A teen boy has been arrested in connection to a shooting death near the State Fairgrounds in the early morning hours of Nov. 1.

According to the Pueblo Police Department (PPD), the shooting happened just after 1 a.m. in the 1000 block of Cedar Street. When officers arrived, they found a girl dead on scene. PPD said a person of interest was identified on scene as well.

The family of 14-year-old Oliveah Fransua spoke with FOX21 News following the shooting, and said it was Oliveah who had been shot by her 15-year-old boyfriend.

Oliveah’s mother, Christina Fransua, told FOX21 that Oliveah was found on her bed, shot in the back of the head, and that Oliveah’s boyfriend was standing over her with a gun in his hand.

According to PPD, an arrest warrant for manslaughter was obtained for a teen suspect, and that the teen was arrested on Thursday, Nov. 16. His name is not being released due to his age.