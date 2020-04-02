Teen arrested in fatal shooting in southeastern Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A 16-year-old boy is facing murder charges in connection with the fatal shooting of a man in southeastern Colorado Springs last month.

Police said the shooting happened March 23 in a parking lot in the area of Jet Wing Drive and Chelton Road. The victim died of his injuries on March 26. He has been identified as Alexis Torres Sosa, 28, of Colorado Springs.

On Tuesday, police arrested a 16-year-old boy in connection with the shooting. The boy, whose name is not being released because he is a juvenile, is charged with first-degree murder.

Torres Sosa’s death is the 16th homicide in Colorado Springs in 2020. At this time last year, there were four homicides.