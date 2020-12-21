Teen arrested in connection with Colorado Springs burglary, car theft

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A teen has been arrested in connection with a burglary and car theft in northeastern Colorado Springs early Saturday morning, according to police.

Police said around 1:15 a.m. Saturday, they got a call about a burglary at a home on Roaring Fork Drive, which is in the area of Powers Boulevard and Research Parkway. A suspect had broken into a home and then stolen the homeowner’s van, according to police.

Then, around 2:30 a.m., officers got a call about someone trying to break into a car on Maple Lane. The homeowner detained the suspect until officers arrived, according to police.

Police said the suspect, a teen boy, was in possession of the stolen van, and was also carrying a handgun.