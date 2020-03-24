Teen arrested after deadly Colorado Springs shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Friday, March 20 around 7:20 p.m. police received a call about a shooting in the 4200 Block of East Pikes Peak Avenue and found a man dead inside the home.

The El Paso County Coroner’s Office completed the autopsy of the deceased man and identified him as 18-year-old Elijah Bojorquez of Colorado Springs.

Detectives identified the suspect in this investigation as 18-year-old Micah Brutto of Colorado Springs. Detectives applied for and obtained an arrest warrant for Brutto for the charges of murder in the second degree and possession of a weapon by a previous offender.

Officers took Brutto into custody on Saturday. Brutto was booked into the El Paso County Jail, where he remains in custody.

Bojorquez’s death is the 15th homicide investigation in the City of Colorado Springs in 2020. The Colorado Springs Police Department investigated three homicides at this time last year.

Anyone with information or who is a witness to this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.