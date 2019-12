COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A teen was arrested after he was spotted in a stolen car in northeastern Colorado Springs Sunday night, according to police.

Police said the car was reported stolen on Thursday. Around 11 p.m. Sunday, the victim called police and told them she had seen the car on Park Vista Boulevard, which is in the area of Austin Bluffs Parkway and Barnes Road. When officers arrived, they found a teen inside the car. Officers took him into custody and recovered the car.