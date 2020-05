COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A Colorado Springs teen is facing charges after trying to sell a stolen gun on social media, according to police.

Police said on Tuesday, they got a Safe2Tell tip about a juvenile trying to sell a gun on social media. Police found the teen at a home in northeastern Colorado Springs, and determined the gun had been reported stolen.

Police recovered the gun. The suspect was arrested and charged with felony possession of a dangerous or illegal weapon, and felony theft.