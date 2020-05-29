Teen accused of breaking into church, home in Yoder area

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — A teen is facing multiple charges after stealing computer equipment from a church and home in the Yoder area, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the first burglary happened early Sunday morning at a church on Boone Road. The suspect pried open the doors and stole computers, modems, and other technology-related equipment, according to deputies. Later that day, someone broke into the same church again and stole more computer equipment.

On Tuesday, the church was broken into again. By this time they had installed security cameras and were able to capture footage of the break-in, according to deputies.

Then, Tuesday afternoon, someone broke into a home on Night Train Lane, about a half mile from the church, according to deputies. The homeowner said their computer had been stolen and found in a ditch nearby. They also reported “precious irreplaceable items” were damaged and scattered in their yard.

Deputies said several other homes on the same street were also broken into.

Deputies reviewed the footage, and a school resource officer recognized the suspect, according to the sheriff’s office. The suspect was charged with four counts of first-degree burglary, felony theft, and felony criminal mischief.