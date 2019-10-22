Swink School put on lockout while deputies investigate stabbing nearby

SWINK, Colo. — Swink School in Otero County was put on lockout Tuesday while deputies investigated a stabbing less than two blocks away, according to the Otero County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they got a call about a stabbing victim at the Wallace Oil convenience store. When they arrived, they found a woman with a stab wound. The victim told deputies she had been stabbed at a home on Powars Avenue, and that she knew the suspect.

Deputies said the home was less than a block and a half away from Swink School. The school was put on lockout as a precaution. The lockout was lifted once deputies determined there was no threat against the school.

Deputies said the suspect, whose name has not been released, was arrested without incident.