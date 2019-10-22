Swink School put on lockout while deputies investigate stabbing nearby

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SWINK, Colo. — Swink School in Otero County was put on lockout Tuesday while deputies investigated a stabbing less than two blocks away, according to the Otero County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they got a call about a stabbing victim at the Wallace Oil convenience store. When they arrived, they found a woman with a stab wound. The victim told deputies she had been stabbed at a home on Powars Avenue, and that she knew the suspect.

Deputies said the home was less than a block and a half away from Swink School. The school was put on lockout as a precaution. The lockout was lifted once deputies determined there was no threat against the school.

Deputies said the suspect, whose name has not been released, was arrested without incident.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories