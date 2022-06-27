PUEBLO WEST, Colo. — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is investigating a suspicious death at a home in Pueblo West on Monday.

At about 10:45 a.m., Sheriff’s deputies responded to the 600 block of East Clarion Drive on a report of a woman who was unresponsive. When deputies arrived, they found the woman deceased.

The death is being investigated as suspicious, PCSO said “due to the age of the victim.” The victim’s age was not released. The age and identity will be released by the Pueblo County Coroner’s Office.

PCSO said there is no danger to the public at this time.