Suspects wanted in theft from Monument lawnmower shop

Surveillance image shows the suspects in a theft from a Monument lawnmower shop in May 2020. / Courtesy El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

MONUMENT, Colo. — Deputies are looking for two people whose payments did not clear after they ordered two lawnmowers from a Monument shop this spring.

Deputies said on May 14, a man ordered a Cub Cadet Zero Turn Lawnmower from a business on North Monument Lake Road. The lawnmower is worth more than $5,000, and the customer told the business he would have someone pick it up, according to deputies.

The next day, a tow company came to pick up the mower. At the same time, the man called and ordered another mower, using the same credit card information. However, the credit card payments never cleared, according to the sheriff’s office.

The tow company delivered both mowers to a self-storage facility in Castle Rock. Surveillance cameras captured the suspects picking up the mowers from the storage facility the same day.

Deputies said the suspects gave a fake Texas driver’s license to the self-storage business.

The first suspect is described as a white man with a medium build. The second suspect is described as a white woman with a medium build. They were driving a tan or gold Nissan Titan pickup truck that was missing its front bumper, had two different types of rims on the front and back wheels, and was pulling a trailer. Surveillance images of the suspects and truck are available above.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the sheriff’s office tip line at 719-520-7777 or email Deputy Henry Crist at HenryCrist@elpasoco.com.