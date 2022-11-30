Suspects wanted in Fountain liquor store theft

(FOUNTAIN, Colo.) — The Fountain Police Department (FPD) is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying two suspects connected to a burglary on Nov. 15.

FPD says two suspects entered a business in the 6900 block of Mesa Ridge Parkway and stole several hundred dollars worth of liquor.

Courtesy of Fountain Police Department

The first suspect is a Black man who is 5’10” with a slim build. He was seen wearing a black knit cap, tan jacket, black pants and light grey sneakers.

The second suspect is a Black man six feet tall with a heavy build, beard and mustache. He was wearing a dark blue or black jacket, grey sweatpants and dark grey sneakers.

FPD says the suspects left in an older model black Jeep Liberty with no license plates.

If you can identify the suspects or have any further information on this case, contact Corporal Billy Hammill at whammill@fountainpd.com or (719) 382-4244.