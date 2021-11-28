Three people arrested following car break-in and multi-agency midnight chase

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. — Three people have been arrested after breaking into a car and spurring a multi-agency pursuit early Sunday morning.

Around 12:02 a.m., Woodland Park officers were called to the area of Columbine Village Drive and Valley View when a man heard his his car being broken into.

When police arrived, three suspects fled the scene. Officers were able to locate them and tried to make a traffic stop, but the suspects were able to get away.

The suspects then started driving westbound on Highway 24 at which point the Teller County Sheriff’s Office and the Colorado State Patrol were able to pick up the vehicle and join the chase.

Together, the agencies were able to get the vehicle stopped and all three suspects were apprehended.

According to Woodland Park police, over the last several weeks, there have been multiple vehicle break-ins with personal belongings being stolen and cars being damaged.

Police urge you to not leave personal belongings in your car, make sure you lock your vehicles at all time, and, if you see something that seems suspicious, call 9-1-1 immediately. If it is not in-progress, call the administrative line at (719) 687-9262.