(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Two suspects jumped form a second-story window on Thursday in an attempt to escape officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), likely both suffering broken legs.

According to CSPD, just before 3 p.m. on Thursday, officers responded to a hotel in the 8300 block of Razorback Road, just off Voyager Parkway near North Academy Boulevard, on a report of two people trespassing in a room.

CSPD said when officers arrived and spoke to the trespassers, one of them provided false information on their identity. However, both people were eventually identified and both were found to have active felony warrants.

As officers were going to take the two into custody, both of them jumped from a second floor window. CSPD said both sustained possibly broken legs.

Once in custody, officers recovered 42.8 grams of fentanyl from the two suspects. Their names have not been released.