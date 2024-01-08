(CAÑON CITY, Colo.) — The suspects involved in a chase and alleged homicide on Sunday, Jan. 7 have been identified by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

As previously released by the Cañon City Police Department (CCPD), multiple law enforcement agencies including the Pueblo Police Department (PPD), CCPD, and the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) chased a homicide suspect in a stolen Kia sedan at speeds occasionally over 100 mph as it traveled westbound on Highway 50 from Pueblo into Cañon City just before 11:00 a.m. Sunday.

The CBI said the suspect car then headed north, and drove into a field behind a house in the 2800 block of Central Avenue. The car became disabled in the field, and both suspects got out to run from the scene.

CCPD reported that one of the suspects, now identified as 21-year-old Davonte Evans, was confronted by law enforcement, and officers reported shots fired. Evans was pronounced dead on the scene, though the CBI said at this point in the investigation, “there is no evidence to suggest that any officer fired their weapon; however, the autopsy is pending.”

The second suspect, identified as 19-year-old Jordan L. Zeigler, ran from the scene and a shelter-in-place was ordered for a time, but Zeigler was eventually caught and arrested following a search. He was booked into the Fremont County Jail on charges of Theft and Possession of a Concealed Weapon.

The CBI said Zeigler was released on a PR bond Monday morning, though CBI specified that Ziegler was only facing charges specific to the incident in Cañon City on Sunday.

No officers are on administrative leave.