PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) has arrested several suspects who were involved in multiple bank robberies.

According to PPD, on Aug. 22 at around 4:45 p.m., the First Oak Bank located near Highway 50 and Outlook Boulevard was robbed. Pueblo Police arrested 34-year-old Shawnay Najera for robbery and 26-year-old Steven Fernandez for robbery and complicity. Fernandez is a Pueblo FBI Safe Streets Wanted Criminal, and both Najera and Fernandez face additional criminal charges in Colorado Springs.

Courtesy: Pueblo Police Department

Courtesy: Pueblo Police Department

On Sept. 2 at around 2 p.m., the Security Service Federal Credit Union in the area of Highway 50 and Outlook Boulevard was also robbed. Najera faces charges of robbery in this incident and 50-year-old Benito Aragon was arrested for robbery and complicity.

Courtesy: Pueblo Police Department

PPD said while investigating the robberies, they arrested 31-year-old Safe Streets Wanted Fugitive Kayla Ponce for a felony narcotics warrant. Three other women were arrested for warrants during the investigation.