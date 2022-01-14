Suspected multi-time car thief and wanted felon captured by CSPD while driving stolen car

COLORADO SPRINGS — A man police believe is connected to several recent car thefts has been taken into custody after officers found him driving a recently-stolen car.

On Jan. 13, investigators with the Metro Motor Vehicle Theft Unit located a car that was used during a car theft from the day before. Surveillance was established and investigators followed the car to a pawn shop in the 1600 block of South Circle Drive.

The driver, multiple-time convicted felon Andrew McGee, 33, was wanted on six outstanding felony warrants, three misdemeanor warrants, and was in possession of a stolen firearm. Police also discovered the car he was driving was stolen.

The passenger, who has not been identified, had a warrant for his arrest and was in possession of illegal narcotics.

In addition, numerous items of stolen property were located inside the stolen car. Both occupants were taken to jail.

McGee is scheduled to appear in court on Friday, Jan. 14.