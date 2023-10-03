(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — An alleged prolific drug distributor from Colorado Springs was arrested on the El Paso/Douglas County Line on Tuesday with nearly six pounds of methamphetamine, as well as other narcotics, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

CSPD said detectives with the Metro Narcotics Unit were investigating a car associated with a known drug trafficker from Colorado Springs as the car was returning from the Denver metro area.

CSPD said the Narcotics Unit coordinated with the Colorado State Patrol, Castle Rock Police Department, and the Douglas County Sheriffs Office (DCSO) to find the car, and DCSO stopped the car in the area of the El Paso and Douglas County line. DCSO contacted two alleged narcotics distributors in the car, and sent in a narcotics K9.

CSPD said the K9 alerted on the car, and a search revealed a staggering amount of drugs in the car:

5.96 pounds of methamphetamines

74.8 grams (748 pills) of counterfeit M30 pills containing fentanyl

28.15 grams of cocaine

CSPD said one of the suspects was placed in custody for Felony Narcotics Distribution and the other suspect was released pending an ongoing investigation.