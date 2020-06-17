Suspect wanted in Pueblo for attempted murder after allegedly hitting man with Jeep

PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo Police is looking for a man they say intentionally hit a woman and a man in his jeep.

On Tuesday, around 10:56 a.m., officers were called to Bessemer Park on a traffic collision involving a Jeep and motorcycle.

According to police, the driver of the Jeep, 23-year-old Dillon Floyd Siepker had intentionally attempted to strike both victims with the Jeep he was driving inside the park. This was an escalation of previous domestic violence incidents involving Siepker as a suspect which also occurred on June 16 and June 10.

Siepker nearly struck the woman with his Jeep and hit the male victim and his motorcycle.

The man was transported to an area hospital for treatment and has since been released.

The Jeep is described as a dark green Jeep Patriot with Colorado temporary tag 1932623.

Siepker is wanted on charges of attempted 1st-degree murder (two counts), 3rd-degree assault,

domestic violence, and restraining order violation. Siepker has made threats against law

enforcement and should be considered dangerous.

If you have any information on this crime, please contact Detective Medina at (719) 320-6006. To

remain anonymous contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers @ 542-STOP (542-7867) or

www.pueblocrimestoppers.com.

If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.