Suspect wanted in fatal shooting outside Colorado Springs bar

CSPD responds to shooting at Woody’s Bar and Grill in Colorado Springs.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police have identified a suspect in a fatal shooting at a Colorado Springs bar early Thursday morning.

The shooting happened around 12:20 a.m. in the parking lot of Woody’s Bar and Grill at the intersection of Academy Boulevard and Pikes Peak Avenue. The victim, 51-year-old Gwendolyn Watson of Colorado Springs, died on the scene.

Police have identified the suspect as Paris Toler-Anderson, 34. He is wanted on first-degree murder charges. Police said Toler-Anderson is not in custody, and officers are actively trying to find him.

Police believe the suspect and victim knew each other, and there is no immediate threat to the community.

Watson’s death is the 18th homicide investigation in Colorado Springs this year. At this time last year, there were 21.

Anyone who has information that may help the investigation, or may help police find Toler-Anderson, is asked to call police at 719-444-7000 or Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP (7867).