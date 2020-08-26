Suspect wanted in El Paso County for multiple felony warrants

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — On Monday, around 11:15 p.m. a lieutenant with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office attempted a traffic stop on Security Boulevard at Norman Drive.

According to El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect vehicle, an older model maroon Toyota Corolla, failed to stop. Due to the suspect’s vehicle making erratic maneuvers at a high rate of speed in a neighborhood, the lieutenant did not pursue.

The suspect pulled over on Everett Drive and fled on foot. The suspect was wearing a white hat with a white tank top. Multiple deputies responded to the area and were not able to find the suspect.

The passenger of the vehicle was detained and interviewed.

After a preliminary investigation, deputies were able to identify the suspect as 37-year-old Kevin Michael Chester.

He is wanted for multiple felony warrants to include Felony Eluding.



Courtesy of El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

If you know of the whereabouts of Kevin Michael Chester, we urge you to contact our non-emergent line at 719-390-5555 or our Patrol Tip Line at 719-520-7777.