Suspect wanted in Colorado Springs carjacking

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are looking for the man who carjacked a woman as she was going into work in central Colorado Springs Friday morning.

Police said the carjacking happened around 5:30 a.m. on Lelaray Street just east of Union Boulevard. The victim was going into work when a man approached and threatened her with a hammer, according to police. He took her purse and keys and left in her car.

Police said the victim was not injured.

The suspect is described as a white or Hispanic man, between 20 and 30 years old, and thin, with a mustache. He was wearing a gray hooded jacket and blue jeans.

The stolen car is a red 2008 Chevrolet Equinox.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call police at 719-444-7000, or Crime Stoppers at 819-634-STOP (7867).